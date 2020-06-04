G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

