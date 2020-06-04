BidaskClub Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Strong Sell

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 282,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 150,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 142,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

