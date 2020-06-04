Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,436.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,346.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,339.53. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262 shares of company stock worth $323,980. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

