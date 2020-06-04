BidaskClub Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.86. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

