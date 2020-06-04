BidaskClub Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ESLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.
Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.86. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
