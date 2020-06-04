Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVM opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. Cel-Sci has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

