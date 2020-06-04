Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVM opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. Cel-Sci has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
About Cel-Sci
