Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.06 and traded as low as $68.04. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 10,852,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,104,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,255,000 after buying an additional 4,094,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,186,000 after buying an additional 3,266,662 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $137,020,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,604.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,458,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after buying an additional 1,404,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,059.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,274,000 after buying an additional 948,799 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

