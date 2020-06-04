Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and traded as high as $98.86. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 11,207,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.