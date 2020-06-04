IOOF (ASX:IFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.20. IOOF shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,234,147 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.61.

In other news, insider Renato Mota acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.69 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,260.00 ($141,319.15).

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

