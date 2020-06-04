Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.01. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 709,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $235,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

