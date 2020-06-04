Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $7.30. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 5,554 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.49.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
