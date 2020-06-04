CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.29

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $374.20. CPPGroup shares last traded at $387.00, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,870.00.

In other news, insider Richard D. Lapthorne acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($105,235.46).

CPPGroup Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

