Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.78. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,394,972 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.02.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Everingham bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.13 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of A$187,013.00 ($132,633.33).

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.