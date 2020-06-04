Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.95

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $20.99. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 129,782 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Komatsu had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

