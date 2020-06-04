Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $16.13. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,202 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $388.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.69.

About Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.