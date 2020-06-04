Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.83

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and traded as high as $29.77. Perpetual shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 280,920 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

About Perpetual (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.