Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.18. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 60,800 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

