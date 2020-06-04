ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.06. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 26,516 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ChineseInvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChineseInvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report