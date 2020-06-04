ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.06. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 26,516 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

