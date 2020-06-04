Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.08

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and traded as high as $34.39. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFI. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.