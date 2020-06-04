CSR (ASX:CSR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.88. CSR shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 7,555,271 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CSR Company Profile (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

