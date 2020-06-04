Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.51. Qumu shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

