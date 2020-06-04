Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.51. Qumu shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report