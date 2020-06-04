Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.88. Rifco shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of 880.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 21.63, a current ratio of 21.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.82.

Rifco Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

