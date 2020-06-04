Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $3.57. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 496,712 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Imaging Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.38
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
IOOF Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Sophiris Bio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81
Natural Alternatives International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report