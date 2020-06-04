Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $3.57. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 496,712 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Imaging Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

