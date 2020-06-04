Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 435,823 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.