Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $471.68

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.68 and traded as high as $508.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 3,423 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 471.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

