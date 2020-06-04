Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.78. Sappi shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 7,859 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPPJY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $873.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

