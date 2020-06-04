Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Viscount Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:VSYS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viscount Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 308,000 shares trading hands.

About Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Viscount Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications.

Latest News

