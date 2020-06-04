Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,108,675 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

