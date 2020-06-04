Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.97

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and traded as high as $181.25. Royal Mail shares last traded at $178.25, with a volume of 6,012,492 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.62 ($2.22).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.44.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.