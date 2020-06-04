TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TCP stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,851 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 604,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 568,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.