Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOD. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.