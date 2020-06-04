Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

