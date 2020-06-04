Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

MDLA stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.27.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $938,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallia (MDLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.