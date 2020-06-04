Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $183.12 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.