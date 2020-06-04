Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.
Shares of MOH opened at $183.12 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
