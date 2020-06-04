BidaskClub Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Kamada stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.24. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

