MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $68.17 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

