Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.