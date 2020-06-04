Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.46. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 31,245 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Ainsworth Game Technology Company Profile (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

