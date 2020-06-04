Analysts Expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.14. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.