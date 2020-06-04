$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.52. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,001. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Natalye Paquin acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

