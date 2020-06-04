Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 195.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MG stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ainsworth Game Technology Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44
Ainsworth Game Technology Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44
Analysts Expect Helios Technologies to Announce $0.28 EPS
Analysts Expect Helios Technologies to Announce $0.28 EPS
$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Corp This Quarter
$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Corp This Quarter
Mistras Group Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share
Mistras Group Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share
$0.65 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc This Quarter
$0.65 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report