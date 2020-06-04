Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 195.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MG stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

