Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BMTC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

