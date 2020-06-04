$0.65 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,147,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.