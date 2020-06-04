$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. PTC posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

