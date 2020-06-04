Brokerages Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

