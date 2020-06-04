Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Amphenol stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

