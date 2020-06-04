Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.86 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $428.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average of $271.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,659 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,219 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

