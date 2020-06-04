Analysts Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $141.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 118 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $138.10 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

