Financial Survey: GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) versus Its Rivals

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, suggesting that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.38% 6.50% 2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 111.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.82

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1119 1215 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

