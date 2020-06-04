United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Financial Analysis

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

69.0% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 26.00% 7.07% 1.19% Bryn Mawr Bank 13.72% 6.24% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $913.05 million 3.30 $260.10 million $2.55 11.62 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.94 $59.20 million $3.10 8.67

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

