Motus GI (MOTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/29/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – Motus GI is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

5/9/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Motus GI is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Motus GI stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.10. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

